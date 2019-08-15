A busy evening for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Derbyshire Roads Policing unit has been busy over the past 24 hours. Motorway lane hogging, false number plates and driving with no insurance were among the offences recorded. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Derbyshire residents warned about the scammers that could visit your door at any moment