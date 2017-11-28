82-year-old man seriously injured after being assaulted by gang burgling his home

An elderly man has suffered serious injures after being assaulted by a gang who burgled his home.

The 82-year-old heard a knock at the door of his home on Sheffield Road, Creswell at around 6.30pm on Saturday November 25.

He opened the door to three men, who walked into the house and assaulted him; kicking and punching him while demanding money.

While one man pinned him down, the other two searched the house. They took a cream and yellow round faced Longines gold men’s watch, one white faced silver Omega men’s watch and two gold men’s rings, which are snakes with ruby eyes. They also took a gold sovereign ring, a gold chain and some cash.

The victim suffered a bloodied nose, bruised eyes, cuts to his face and neck and cuts to his hands. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has described the man who held him down as white, 6ft tall, slim and in his 20s. He wore a dark baseball cap and a cream or white bandana type face covering over the bottom half of his face.

The other men are white, in their 20s, stocky and shorter than the first man.

Investigating officer DC Mark Woodcock said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a man in his own home. I want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information should call DC Woodcock on 101, quoting reference 17000514363.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.