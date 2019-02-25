80-year-old man suffers life-threatening injuries after Derbyshire crash

An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-car collision in Derbyshire at the weekend.

Police were called to Skeavingtons Lan in Cotmanhay at just after 9.15am on Saturday after a collision involving an Audi A3 and a Honda Civic.

The collision occurred on Saturday

The 80-year-old man is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries, and a second man also received hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage covering Skeavingtons Lane, to contact them, quoting the reference number 19*94637 and the name of the officer in the case, DS Tovell, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

* A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving dangerously and for a positive drugs test at the roadside.