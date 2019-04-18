79-year-old woman killed in Derbyshire crash was 'loveliest person you could know'

The family of a 79-year-old Derbyshire woman killed in a crash have paid tribute to her, saying she was 'the loveliest person you could know'.

Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Derby Road, Sandiacre, just after 9.10am yesterday (Wednesday).

Pedestrian Jean Levers, 79, from Sandiacre, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have now paid tribute to her in a statement, saying: "Jean was the loveliest, kindest person you could know.

‘She will be sadly missed. She was known to everyone around here and was much loved by everyone who knew her."

Police yesterday appealed for information about the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo, who they believed may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The Aygo driver was traced shortly after the appeal was issued, and will be attending a voluntary interview later today.

A 50-year-old man was arrested, at the scene, in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact police, quoting reference number 19*195058 and the name of the officer in the case Sergeant Scott Riley, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.