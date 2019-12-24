7 Chesterfield town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour
The streets in Chesterfield town centre with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in new police figures.
These figures are based on crimes recorded in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 39 anti-social behaviour crimes across Chesterfield town centre. Listed are the seven streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.
1. South Street
There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in October 2019.