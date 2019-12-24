7 Chesterfield town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour

These figures are based on crimes recorded in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 39 anti-social behaviour crimes across Chesterfield town centre. Listed are the seven streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. South Street There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in October 2019.

2. Donut car park There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near the Donut car park in October 2019.

3. Knifesmithgate There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Knifesmithgate in October 2019.

4. Corporation Street There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on Corporation Street in October 2019.

