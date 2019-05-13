5.5 per cent drop in cases of anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire

Derbyshire County Council has teamed up with police and other local authorities to try and tackle anti-social behaviour.

The council has produced a leaflet to help people understand what is and isn't anti-social behaviour, and where they can find help and advice if they think they are a victim.

The authority is also working with Derbyshire Victim Services, a charity which offers support to people affected by crime, including anti-social behaviour.

Across Derbyshire, there was a 5.5 per cent reduction in reported anti-social behaviour in the 12 months to March 2019, compared to 2018. Of those, more than 53 per cent of reports were related to nuisance.

Councillor Carol Hart, the county council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "If someone feels they are a victim of anti-social behaviour it can have a huge impact on their quality of life, particularly if it has been going on for a long time.

"It can be made more frustrating because different issues are reported to different agencies so this can be confusing and residents sometimes feel like they are not being listened to.

"We've worked with Derbyshire police and other agencies to create a handy leaflet which explains what is and is not anti-social behaviour and where to report their concerns.

"Derbyshire Victim Services is also doing a fantastic job in supporting people who have been affected by anti-social behaviour by offering practical help, a listening ear and reassurance."

Anti-social behaviour can include noisy neighbours, vandalism, street drinking, threatening behaviour and dog fouling.

Coun Hart added: "Although there has been a fall in reported anti-social behaviour across Derbyshire, it remains a worry for local people.

"I'd urge community groups and organisations to consider applying for a Derbyshire County Council Action Grant to tackle issues in their areas.

"Grants are available to support community safety projects which could be anything from community clean-ups, raising awareness of scams and rogue trading or activities for young people during the holidays."

To apply for an Action Grant visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/action