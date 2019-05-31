16-year-old boy injured during serious incident in Derbyshire town

Three people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was injured during a serious incident in a Derbyshire town.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred on Thursday night in Buxton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Reports of the incident being a stabbing have been circulating on social media, though police have so far only said serious assault.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a disturbance involving a large group of youths in the Marlborough Road area at about 9.20pm last night.

“A 16-year-old boy was injured in the assault and taken to hospital in Manchester, where he remains.

“Two youths aged 17 and 18, and a 42-year-old man, all from Buxton, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody for questioning.

“We understand that reports of this incident may have caused alarm in the local community, but would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“We also want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has video footage of it, has private CCTV nearby, or has any information that might help.

“You can call us on 101 and quote incident 1357 of May 30th, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”