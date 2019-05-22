16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of rape is released on bail

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail.

The arrest came after a 12-year-old girl told police she was raped in the Richmond area of Sheffield.

The incident was reported to police just before 3.35am on Sunday and is said to have occurred in the nearby Richmond Heights Woods at around 2.30am.

The 16-year-old, from Sheffield, has been released on bail as the investigation continues.

T/Detective Inspector Tom Woodward, investigating, said: “This is a complex enquiry and officers from my team are currently working hard to establish the events surrounding this alleged incident. I would like to appeal to anyone who has information - no matter how minor you think it might be – to come forward.

“If you have any concerns about what happened please do speak to your local neighbourhood officer.

“The girl and her family continue to receive support from specialist officers.

“If you any information, please get in touch on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 164 of 19 May 2019.”