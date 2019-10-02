12-year-old girl missing from Derbyshire found safe and well

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Derbyshire has been found.

Police issued an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of Tayla Dakin, who had last been seen earlier today in Shipley Country Park and may have walked from the park to West Hallam.

Have you seen Tayla?

READ MORE: These are the faces of the 16 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in September

However she has now been found safe and well.

Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find her.

READ MORE: KNIFE ANGEL LANDS IN DERBYSHIRE