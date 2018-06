Three crews of firefighters were called out to a Chesterfield house fire.

Yesterday, Thursday, June 7 at just before 4pm a crew from Chesterfield and two crews from Staveley were called to a house fire on Riverdale Park.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, and then ventilated the premise.”