The crash, involving a car and a lorry is causing delays after two lanes were closed on the M1

The crash happened close to Junction 23 near Loughborough and East Midlands Airport, on the southbound of the motorway.

Crash on M1 causing delays near East Midlands Airport

Highways England has said traffic officers are on the way to assist, as debris from the crash is causing tailbacks.

It also warned that motorists should allow extra time for their journeys as long delays are expected.

Although the lanes have now been reopened, there are still residual delays.