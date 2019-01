There has been a collision on the M1 between Mansfield and Chesterfield which is causing delays.

The collison is on lane one on the southbound carrageway and traffic is not moving between junction 29 and 28.

The collision

Highways England‏ are belived to be on the scene now.

A Highways spokesman said: "Normal traffic conditions are expected between 1 and 1,15pm. "

East Midlands Ambulance Service were on scene.