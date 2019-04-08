Crash closes A617 in both directions Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A collision on the A617, Chesterfield Road, in Pleasley has closed the road and traffic is queuing in both directions. The section of road affected is from B6417 Rotherham Road to Pleasley Springs. Chesterfield Road, in Pleasley. More to follow. Council using bright ideas for better street lighting Lords, ladies and gentlemen, this wonderful country pad in Pinxton is on the market now for a guide price of £975,000