Crackdown order enforced in Bolsover town centre will allow police to 'remove' nuisance youths

A dispersal order enforced in Bolsover town centre this weekend will allow police to 'remove' nuisance youths from the area.

The Section 34 dispersal order allows police officers and PCSO's to deal with young individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder.

It has been implemented in an effort to tackle congregating yobs in the town who have been known to intimidate residents.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne SNT said: "Over the weekend we have a S34 dispersal in place for Bolsover town centre.

"Notice of authority to exercise police dispersal power, remove persons under 16 to their place of residence and direction to surrender items used to harass, alarm or distress."

READ MORE: FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE 'OUT OF CONTROL' BOLSOVER BONFIRE

