“Systemic management failings” at East Midlands Airport sparked de-icer leaks into the River Trent, court hears

Disastrous de-icer leaks into the River Trent from East Midlands Airport were sparked by its management’s “reckless” maintenance failings, a court has heard.

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday how the airport had committed “systemic management and engineering failings” resulting in “chronic” ecological damage to the River Trent.

East Midlands International Airport Limited has admitted breaching an environmental permit on three occasions between on or before February 25, 2021 in relation to discharges exceeding limits for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) – an indicator of pollution in a water environment.

Austin Stoton, prosecuting, told the court East Midlands International Airport Ltd had been “reckless” by failing to put into place systems to avoid the leaks. An expert surmised that impacts included the “widespread” presence of sewage fungus, the destruction of macroinvertebrates and the dominance of pollution-tolerant species near the contamination sites.

He told the court how on one occasion a member of the public reported “sewage fungus” the surface of the Trent for nearly 2km downstream of the airport. Another account described in February 2021 a “black septic” pollutant was seen being discharged into the Driseworth Brook “in excess” of 2.2km downstream.

The court was told how the pollution – primarily caused by “de-icing activities” on runways and aircraft during winter months – was captured and treated by the airport in a number of ponds before being released into local watercourses in a controlled way.

Water with a low or safe levels of BOD was sent to the “summer” ponds to be released into the waterways, while water with a high level of BOD was sent to the “winter” ponds for treatment before its release.

However during one failing a faulty sensor sent highly-polluted run-off water from the airport to the summer ponds where it was leaked into the watercourse. Mr Stoton said: “The prosecution says the engineering of the ponds and the BOD sensors were not functioning properly. By 2021 the system has built up to a state of inefficiency – in essence because of a lack of maintenance practices.”

Judge Martin Hurst was told how another source of the contaminants came from a leak in the lining of the winter pond – which had been installed in 2000 and and had never been replaced despite only having a 20-year life-span.

While a “failsafe” pump capable of draining leakage was “present but not operational” due to “management oversight”. Mr Stoton said the pump was thought to have been “decommissioned” by the airport’s management but it should have been an “integral” part of the drainage system.

He added that engineers were not even “aware” of the pump and had not included it in maintenance works. The court was told how there had been further breaches of the airport’s environmental obligations duties on a yearly basis going back to 2014 – with three recorded in 2017.

However, up until 2021 the Environment Agency had taken a “paternal” approach and dealt with the infringements by issuing warnings. Mr Stoton told the court the spills amounted to “fundamental breaches” in the collection of effluent reservoirs.

East Midlands Airport, the UK’s second-largest freight airport after Heathrow, has a 2,9km runway and handled 3.2 million passengers in 2022. The court was told in the year ending March 2024 its turnover was £95.5 million while managing director Steve Griffiths received a salary of £647,000 in 2024.

James Buchannan, mitigating, said the airport’s “entire” management team had now been replaced. He added: “This a new team intent upon correcting the failings of the past.”

Mr Buchannan said that as part of that commitment the airport had already invested £10 million in improving its surface water management. Judge Martin Hurst will sentence the airport on Monday.

In a statement the airport’s managing director Steve Griffiths apologised for the breaches, adding that it had since worked with the Environment Agency and “external industry” experts to carry out remedial action.

He said: “We have put in place £11m of improvements, including establishing a new water management team focused on inspecting, maintaining and operating the surface water management system daily.

"We have installed new monitoring equipment at key locations which provide better insight into prevailing water quality and quantity conditions, implemented additional aeration capability which improves the way water is treated before being discharged to the watercourse, as well as carrying out comprehensive remedial works and desilting of ponds.

"We have also introduced a specially adapted sweeper to clean up de-icer from the airfield before it reaches the drainage system. I’m satisfied that the issues that led to this prosecution have been fully addressed by these measures. We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and will continue to look at ways to minimise our environmental impact.”