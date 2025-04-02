Disgraced Chesterfield quantity surveyor “lived-streamed” by paedophile hunter vigilantes, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield quantity surveyor with an “illustrious” international career was “live-streamed to the world” by paedophile hunters after plying an online decoy posing as a 12-year-old girl with smutty sex talk, a court heard.

Roy Bradley, 60, was confronted by vigilantes on October 30 last year after chatting online with a fictitious young girl aged 12 named Sophie Baxter. Bradley had initially sent the decoy a Facebook friend request in January 2024 however the pair actually began speaking online on October 23 – 10 months later.

Derby Crown Court heard as the chat became more sexualised Bradley made comments about wanting to kiss the young girl’s privates and gave instructions on how to masturbate on several occasions, which the decoy said they had carried out.

The disgraced 60-year-old sent an image of his penis and requested images in return and that she perform a sex acts upon him. When police arrived on October 30 they found a number of Category A images at his address on various devices showing young people around the same age as his fictitious victim.

Roy Bradley was jailed for three years and eight months

Bradley, who had very few previous convictions – and which were unrelated – was effectively of good character, the court heard, and admitted his crimes during a police interview.

A defence barrister representing Bradley said although most of the chats were “commenced by the decoy, not Mr Bradley”, arrangements to meet including a location were discussed, however when confronted on October 30 he endured “social justice” as the meeting was “live-streamed for the world to see”.

The barrister said: “He is remorseful and takes full responsibility for his actions. It’s a source of great shame for him to be before the courts with these offences.”

Bradley had achieved, the court heard, a “long and illustrious” career as a quantity surveyor, having worked on projects such as Carsington Water in the UK and then others internationally in Moscow and most notably the Sheikh Jaber Causeway in Kuwait.

However, after retiring and in 2023 suffering a stroke followed by his brother’s death in August 2024, Bradley became increasingly isolated – which contributed to the offences the court heard.

Jailing the defendant for three years and eight months Judge Shaun Smith KC told him the phrase “how the mighty have fallen” was “very appropriate”. He said: “You have fallen from a very great height in trying to commit very serious child sex offences in relation to someone you appreciated was 12 years old.

"What you did here was pick up the bait from the paedophile hunter group and contacted somebody you thought was 12 years old. There were references to school which must have made you appreciate just how young they were pretending to be. Images were sent to you and you must have appreciated she was very young but that did not discourage you.”

Bradley, of Holme Hall Crescent, Holme Hall, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a female child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was handed a life-long sexual harm prevention order.