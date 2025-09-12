Chesterfield College accountant duped by online decoy posing as 15-year-old prostitute while he was at work, court hears

Ian Richards was duped by an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female prostitute online while working at Chesterfield College, a court heard.

An accountant was duped by an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old female prostitute online while working at Chesterfield College, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Richards, 41, was at work at the college on June 17, 2021, when he booked the services of what he believed to be a girl aged 15 on website Vivastreet. Derby Crown Court heard services advertised for the fictitious girl on the website included a “girlfriend experience with oral or a quickie”.

A barrister representing Richards – who was formally a coach for the male under-21s GB water polo team during the 2012 Olympics – said that prior to the incident he had been using the services of an “age appropriate” sex worker while experiencing a strained relationship with his long-term partner and “stress” in his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor described how on June 17 an officer from the regional crime unit was deployed to identify users of Vivastreet with a sexual interest in children. The defendant, the court heard, had engaged with an advert placed by police on the website for an 18-year-old escort. However he was then informed the only available girl was aged 15.

Richards booked the underaged girl, saying he wanted “all of that” – in reference oral and intercourse services advertised. However the court heard that five hours later on the same day after “increasingly cold feet”, he cancelled the booking. Father-of-one Richards was arrested the next day, telling police he had left his phone at home that day and someone else must have been responsible.

Sentencing Richards today (Friday) Judge Martin Hurst told him: “The police made enquiries and the phone was indeed with you at work. You were not a teacher but an accountant during the course of the pandemic to bring the school back around while suffering finance difficulties.

“Your defence is that this placed you under a lot of stress but your messages made it perfectly clear that what you intended to occur was penetrative intercourse. The messages lasted five hours while you were probably at work – for five hours you were pursuing an interest in sexual activity with a 15-year-olf girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the judge noted there was “no doubt” there had been an “element of entrapment and incitement” by police officers in the case and the offending was “short-lived” and unplanned.

The judge said Richards, previously of good character, had a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and did not pose a risk of reoffending. Raglan Ashton, defending Richards, said his client had fallen from a “lofty” position in the community in terms of his job and as a formerly respected coach of the GB water polo team.

Richards, of Grisedale Walk, Dronfield Woodhouse, admitted arranging the commission of sexual activity with child. He was jailed for 22 months suspended for 24 months, handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, 150 hours of unpaid work, 25 rehabilitation activity days and £1,000 court costs.