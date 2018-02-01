Court sets date for Benjamin Edwards' appeal

A date has been set for Benjamin Edwards' appeal against his conviction for the manslaughter of Chris Henchliffe.

Last May, a jury unanimously ruled that Edwards, 22, was guilty of unlawfully killing Mr Henchliffe, who died in hospital nine days after an altercation outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, in the summer of 2016.

Edwards, formerly of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, was sentenced to five-and-a-half-years in prison by Judge Stuart Rafferty QC.

Today, a spokesman for the Court of Appeal in London said that Edwards' case is due to be heard at 10am on Friday, February 16

During a six-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court, the prosecution said Edwards punched Mr Henchliffe, 26, outside the theatre in an 'act of aggression' - following a row over a spilt drink during a night out.

Edwards denied manslaughter and argued he 'threw a punch' at Mr Henchliffe as he feared he was going to harm his friend.

Dad-of-one Mr Henchliffe, who lived on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, served with the Yorkshire Regiment and completed a tour of Afghanistan.