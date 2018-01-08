County council fells trees near Chesterfield

Derbyshire County Council has felled a number of trees near Chesterfield.

A county council spokesman said: "We've felled five trees, which had grown in the verge right next to the retaining wall on Westmoor Road, Brimington Common.

"Three houses have just been built on the land behind where the trees were.

"Part of the planning permission granted for the house was that the developer had to re-build the boundary wall.

"The trees were growing right next to the wall and in places had severely damaged it so we were asked to take the trees down so that the wall can be rebuilt."

A resident, who asked not to be named, criticised the felling of the trees and said it shouldn't have happened.