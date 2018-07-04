Councillors approve controversial plans for almost 2,000 homes in Derbyshire village

Councillors have approved controversial plans to build almost 2,000 homes in a Derbyshire village.

The proposals by Waystone Ltd for up to 1,800 properties in Clowne have been approved by Bolsover District Council’s planning committee.

Known as Clowne Garden Village, the project will include 24 hectares of employment land, a retirement village, neighbourhood centre, hotel/restaurant and health and leisure facilities.

But the decision to approve the plans has been criticised. A spokesperson for Clowne Action Group said: “We are devastated that a development of this magnitude has been approved. It fails to connect to the existing village. It makes no provision for the inadequate roads. Clowne simply doesn’t have the infrastructure to allow for a development of this magnitude. Clowne Garden Village will have ruinous effect on Clowne and Barlborough.”

And in a statement, Barlborough parish councillor Duncan Haywood and Derbyshire county councillor, Anne Western, said the scheme ‘is going to put intolerable pressure on the road network in Barlborough’. Planning documents state: “Clowne Garden Village will be an exemplar ‘high quality’ sustainable mixed use development that takes advantage of its countryside context and landscape setting. It will at its heart create a village green around which residential and employment development will radiate, with green corridors connecting this new green space to the centre of Clowne and out to the wider countryside and strengthening existing biodiversity habitats as it does so.” A Bolsover District Council statement said: “Our planning committee resolved to approve the ‘Clowne North’ application subject to conditions and various contributions to local infrastructure and we will now refer the application to the secretary of state to determine whether the application will be ‘called in’ for further consideration.”