Council 'very disappointed' with Derbyshire company

Council chiefs say they are 'very disappointed' that a company has still not completed a housing development in a north east Derbyshire village.

Last summer, residents of Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town said Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

At the time, Lee Burgin, managing director of Oakleigh Homes, told us the company was 'aiming to have the work completed by the end of the year'.

But the work was not finished by the end of 2017.

In a statement, Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council said: "The parish council is concerned and very disappointed that there has been no further progress by Oakleigh Homes towards the completion of the housing development off Hardwick Drive, Arkwright Town.

"The road surfaces have not been completed and adopted by the county council meaning that residents still have to take their bins out on to Hardwick Drive for collection.

"The landscaping to the front of the development on the eastern side of the junction has not commenced and the bus shelter that was promised - to replace the one that had to be dismantled in order to provide access to the development - has still not been provided."

At the end of last year, it emerged Mr Burgin had been disqualified from being a company director for five years.

According to the Insolvency Service, the ban has been imposed as Mr Burgin caused one of his other companies to 'trade to the detriment of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs' in respect of Value Added Tax and Pay As You Earn and National Insurance contributions.

The statement from Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council added that 'this casts even more doubt over whether the outstanding work will ever be fully completed'.

The Derbyshire Times emailed Mr Burgin inviting him to comment on the parish council's concerns - but did not receive a response by a given deadline.

A representative for Oakleigh Homes was unable to comment on the situation when the Derbyshire Times telephoned the company and said Mr Burgin was unavailable.

Last summer, Mr Burgin spoke out after several negative reviews were posted on Yell.com.

One of the reviews claimed his Renishaw-based business was 'bad for your health' and branded Mr Burgin a 'compulsive liar'.

But Mr Burgin said at the time: "Those comments are completely unfair and untrue."

Mr Burgin insisted his company was 'committed' to finishing the work and invited the Derbyshire Times to view the estate when it is done.

