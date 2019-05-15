Council unveils climate change and carbon reduction manifesto in bid to make Derbyshire ‘cleaner and greener’

Plans to tackle climate change, reduce carbon emissions and waste have been announced by Derbyshire County Council.

The authority has launced a bid tmake the county ‘cleaner and greener’.

Derbsyhire County Council leader Barry Lewis.

County Council leader Councillor Barry Lewis has today unveiled the Derbyshire Climate and Carbon Reduction Manifesto and pledged that the authority will do ‘all it can’ to reduce its carbon footprint, cut waste and work with partners, businesses and communities to reduce emissions and improve the environment.

The council plans to call on the Government to ensure the necessary policies, legislation and investments are in place so it can work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the county.

The council’s Climate and Carbon Reduction Manifesto makes a number of pledges including:

• reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the council estate and operations by 55 per cent by 2022

• supporting the development of low carbon travel and low emission vehicle infrastructure for electric vehicles and introducing electric vehicles into the council fleet

• working with business and local government partners in China, Japan, India and other countries to foster and encourage carbon reduction in business and tourism activities

• working with developers to build greener, more sustainable homes and developing policy with district and borough councils around new builds so they are less dependent on carbon and fossil fuel

• stimulating business opportunities and job creation in the low carbon sector

• working with partners such as D2N2 and the Midlands Energy Hub to support renewable energy generation projects

• promoting renewable energy generation and improved energy efficiency, including through the use of smart technology.

The new Manifesto will build on the work the council is already doing to reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change and policies are already in place to tackle unnecessary waste.

Since 2010 emissions have been reduced from street lights by 63 per cent due to the rolling out of LEDs, and across the council’s estate (buildings and vehicles) emissions have been reduced by 34 per cent.

The council is already supporting a programme of installing electric vehicle charge points across the county and the use of single use plastics and non-recyclable cups have been stopped in any type of catering at County Hall.

Coun Barry Lewis said: “As the Leader of a county council I am acutely aware of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and the importance of reducing waste and being greener in all that we do.

“Since my administration took the reins two years ago we have made great strides but we know we must do more to make a real difference, which is why we’ve launched the Derbyshire Climate and Carbon Reduction Manifesto.

“While some of the pledges are aspirational, many are already policies which we are working to as an authority and with our partners.

“We’ll be working with district and borough councils, industry and business representatives, developers and communities to further our aims and will ensure that climate resilience and adaptation is embedded in all council policies.”

Coun Lewis added: “The Derbyshire Climate and Carbon Reduction Manifesto makes a strong public statement and we will lead by example.

“However, if we are to truly tackle climate change and really make a difference, we need to make sure it’s on everyone’s agenda. That’s why I’m encouraging local people to join us on this challenging but vitally important journey of change.”

Read the Derbyshire Climate and Carbon Reduction Manifesto in full here: www.derbyshire.gov.uk/climatemanifesto



READ MORE: UNSUNG HORTICULTURE HERO CELEBRATES 50 YEARS ON CHATSWOTH GARDEN TEAM