Council’s bid to rescue historic Midland Main Line station

Council chiefs have taken action to rescue a crumbling historic railway station building in the Amber Valley.

A Compulsory Purchase Order has been served on the owner of Wingfield Station in South Wingfield – following unsuccessful attempts to get the owner to make crucial repairs.

As one of the earliest railway stations in England it has significant historic interest.

A spokesman for Amber Valley Borough Council said there is a long history of both the borough council and Derbyshire County Council trying to work with the owner to carry out the necessary repairs to the building to secure its proper preservation.

This culminated in March 2017 when the borough council, supported by Historic England, served a Repairs Notice on the owner.

The council says it has ‘secured a partner who has the appropriate levels of expertise’ and funding to carry out the required preservation work. It will immediately pass the building over to them on completion of the compulsory purchase.

The council’s portfolio holder for regeneration. Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, said: “Compulsory Purchase is not something we take lightly, but in this case we were left with no other option if we wished to preserve this historically valuable building.

“We are delighted to be partnering with an organisation which has the requisite experience as we seek to preserve an important part of this area’s rich heritage.”