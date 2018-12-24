Council officially shelves contentious plans for Chesterfield's Whittington Moor roundabout

Derbyshire County Council has officially dropped controversial plans for Whittington Moor roundabout in Chesterfield.

During a meeting last week, councillors decided not to press ahead with a proposal to install traffic lights at all six junctions of the roundabout.

They also rejected an idea to close the entrance to the roundabout from Dunston Lane to all traffic apart from buses.

A public consultation on the contentious plans attracted around 1,700 responses from residents, businesses and commuters.

While 67 per cent of respondents agreed improvements were necessary to ease congestion and address issues with the speed of circulating traffic and lane discipline, 69 per cent strongly disagreed with plans to shut off Dunston Road.

In the short-term, the council plans to make some improvements to kerbs, lane markings and signs at the roundabout.

Before the meeting, Councillor Simon Spencer, the council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Longer-term we know that we need to consider a much more radical option to improve journey times along the A61.”

He suggested that flyovers could be introduced at the Whittington Moor, Tesco and Horns Bridge roundabouts in the future.

