Council dismisses claims that Chesterfield car park will be sold

Chesterfield Borough Council has dismissed claims that a car park in the town is to be sold.

Concerns had been raised by some councillors that the Storrs Road car park was to be put up for sale to generate funds.

But Councillor Terry Gilby, the borough council’s cabinet member for economic growth, rubbished the claims, saying: “There are no plans to close Storrs Road car park.

“The council routinely carries out reviews into all land and property that it owns in order to assess it provides value for money against the cost of maintenance.

“As part of this process, ward councillors are regularly asked for their views. It seems in this case, the Liberal Democrat ward councillors, rather than just responding to the internal consultation, have attempted to use this for political gain and have unnecessarily scared residents and local businesses in the process.”

In a statement, Chesterfield Liberal Democrat Councillor, Howard Borrell, previously said: “Of course the council needs to look for ways to reduce costs but proposing the removal of a facility that is vital to an entire community is not appropriate. Thousands of visitors, many elderly, attend the whole range of facilities; the viability of those premises would be threatened should parking be removed.”

He added: “In the short term the traffic consequences in an already incredibly busy area would be horrendous and longer term people would simply avoid the area.

“The strength of feeling against this proposal has been virtually unanimous.”