Council chiefs approve ice rink plan

Get your skates on!

Chesterfield folk will be able to travel just 12 miles to enjoy an ice rink this winter.

Mansfield District Council has approved plans to spend £130,000 on a temporary ice rink in the town over Christmas.

Councillor Roger Sutcliffe, the council's portfolio holder for finance, said during a meeting on Tuesday: "I consider this is the most exciting project Mansfield has entered into during the Christmas period.

"It will give a real boost to Destination Mansfield and is the good news our business traders have been waiting for.

"Overall with good support we could be at break even point when all the figures are analysed."

He said the facility would increase footfall in the town centre.

The ice rink will be sited at the rear of Mansfield Square close to the old town hall.

More information is expected to be revealed nearer Christmas.