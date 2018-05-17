Council backing for residents-only parking in Chesterfield

Council chiefs have backed plans for residents-only parking on a Chesterfield street plagued by vehicles left there ‘indiscriminately’ by shoppers, commuters and students.

The petition calling for a residents-only parking scheme in Shirland Street, Chesterfield, which is close to the college and the town centre was debated at today’s meeting of Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Cabinet.

Residents have voiced their anger about other people parking on the street for a number of years - and even covered one car windscreen with Post it notes in protest recently.

Out of those living in the street, 44 signed the petition with 40 approving of the restrictions.

The statement put forward in the petition is as follows: “We, the residents of Shirland Street Chesterfield S41 7NH are in favour of a paid residents’ parking scheme in Zone C.

“We are aware that this does not guarantee a parking space directly outside our property.

“We understand the cost of an annual permit and are aware that permit prices can increase.

“Two thirds of residents must be in favour of a paid residents’ parking scheme for it to go ahead.

“There are 60 houses on Shirland Street which means 40 houses must be in favour.”

The move aims to prevent the “indiscriminate and illegal parking by commuters and college students” which occurs on the street, despite regular enforcement by the police.

The plan was quickly approved by the council meeting, subject to assessments from council officers that at least two-thirds of the residents in Shirland Street approve of the scheme and are willing to pay for the residents-only permit – £35 per year.