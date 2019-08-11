Council approves 80 new homes planned opposite Chesterfield visitor centre

Reserved matters approval has been granted for 80 new homes on land opposite The Avenue Visitor Centre, on Mill Lane, Wingerworth

Pegasus Group secured the approval from North East Derbyshire District Council on behalf of Bellway Homes for the second phase of its development.

The l national consultants provided planning supervision and urban design services for the scheme, which Pegasus Group Associate Architect and Urban Designer Joe Stenson said was ‘one of the more challengingly constrained sites we’ve worked on in recent times’.

He said: “Our layout design strategy included large areas of landscaping and public open space to link with the previous phase, alongside a substantial ecology corridor blending with the adjacent Avenue Washlands wetland reserve to the east.

“The scheme is one of the first approvals to include Bellway’s new Artisan collection of house types.”

More planning stories:

Derbyshire couple ‘really upset’ as council submits plans to bulldoze their home for a new development

Plans lodged to build new road for major housing development near Chesterfield