Could you give one-eyed Boxer Bruno a loving home in Derbyshire?

A rescue centre is appealing for a loving home for Bruno, who only has one eye and is shortly to lose the other.

Bruno, a seven-year-old boxer came to Notts and Yorkshire Boxer Rescue in December 2017, from his family in the Isle of Man.

He lost his right eye aged six due to Glaucoma but was managing with his conditions very well.

His original owners looked after him but their work commitments meant that he was being left in kennels for weeks at a time.

He was rehomed by the boxer rescue in January 2018, but his owners now say they can no longer look after him due to work commitments.

Bruno, who is currently based in Chesterfield, is being treated by Charlotte Hanson, an animal doctor at Ravenshead.

Fiona Leatherland fostering co-ordinator at Notts and Yorkshire Boxer Rescue said: "Charlotte believes it won’t be long before his second eye has to be removed so we are anxious to find him a forever home whilst he still has a little sight."

The rescue are looking for a long-term foster home for him, which means they will contribute to his care costs and pay for his operation, when it’s needed.

Fiona added: "Bruno needs a home where someone is around for a lot of the time.

"He could live with another gentle dog but is used to being the only dog.

"Ideally, his home would have a safe, secure garden.

"He needs someone with patience who can help him find his way around and keep him safe.

"He could live with teenagers but no young children."

If you have a place in your home for Bruno, you can contact the rescue on 07747 311624