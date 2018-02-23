Could this Derbyshire village be getting a new micropub?

A former newspaper shop could be transformed into a micropub if plans are given the go-ahead.

Proposals have been submitted to Bolsover District Council for the vacant property on Victoria Road, Pinxton.

In a letter to the council, Anthony Cox, the man behind the plans, wrote: “The concept of this new micro bar proposal is to have a calm, non-rowdy place where locals can keep in touch with friends and acquaintances in a comfortable, smart setting for a drink of real ale or coffee, have a chat, maybe read a paper or magazine.

“There would be no late openings or loud behaviour, so as not to cause distress to people living in the village.

“As a local myself and having living between two public houses myself for many years, I fully appreciate the need for a nice relaxed and quiet atmosphere.

“I think the microbar would add a new amenity to the village, for the people to meet and keep in touch.

“I am thinking of selling four/six real ales/ciders, various types of coffee and cake with bar snacks (packets nuts/crisps), a fee bottled beers and wines. No hot food.”

There is currently one letter of objection lodged against the plans from a couple who live on nearby Wilson Street.

It states that although the official address for the property is on Victoria Street, one of its entrances is on Wilson Street and it is claimed that no notices or letters have been posted to the residents living closest to the building.

Other concerns raised in the letter include noise and parking.

It says: “Generally we have found micropubs in town centres and off industrial estates, not in quiet residential streets.

“Last week we had break-ins at two existing businesses, we can only imagine what an attraction a pub full of alcohol would be to such criminals.

“We would welcome anyone from the planning office to come and see for yourselves the proximity to our houses and the parking situation. The existing business have been long established - but one more business will have a huge detrimental effect to us and nearby residence.”

The proposals, submitted on February 8