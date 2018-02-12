Could this be North East Derbyshire's next MP?

Labour has selected its candidate to try and beat the Tories in North East Derbyshire at the next General Election.

Chris Peace has been chosen by party members to take on sitting Conservative MP Lee Rowley.

Ms Peace, a councillor on Sheffield City Council, was endorsed by a number of organisations, including Labour MP Dennis Skinner, the Unite union and left-wing British political organisation Momentum.

She beat prominent Labour activist and feminist campaigner Bex Bailey in the contest.

After her selection, Ms Peace said: "I am delighted that North East Derbyshire party members have selected me as the candidate to win this seat back from the Tories.

"It was heart-breaking to lose the seat last June but now is the time to mobilise together and reach out to our communities with the message that a Labour Government would improve living standards."

A Labour Party spokesman added: "As a teacher, lawyer and trade unionist, Chris has a wealth of experience campaigning on behalf of others.

"Chris already demonstrates her determination to speak up for people as a campaigner for better access to justice for all and in the work she has done with the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, calling for justice for ex-mining communities.

"She also has experience of local Government having been elected as a councillor and has won support across the trade union movement."

The North East Derbyshire constituency had been represented by Labour since 1935 until it was lost to the Tories' Mr Rowley last year.

Mr Rowley has a slim majority of 2,861.

Visit www.chrispeace.org.uk to find out more about Ms Peace.