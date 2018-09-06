Coroner sounds mental health warning after tragic death of much-loved Chesterfield dad

A coroner has sounded a warning about the need for men suffering from mental health problems to speak up following the tragic death of a much-loved Chesterfield dad.

Andrew Dyas, of North Grove, Duckmanton, sadly took his own life on March 23 this year in a Chesterfield park.

Mr Dyas, who died by hanging, was found by two 12-year-old boys.

He was aged 49 and suffered from depression.

Concluding the inquest into his death at Chesterfield Coroners’ Court on Thursday, Coroner Peter Nieto, said: “We have heard that Andy was a very private person and that he did not seek professional support and there was no indication that he had any intention to do what he did.

“Unfortunately it is not uncommon these days that some men do take their own lives without talking to anyone - and this seems to be the case with Andy.”

In the days leading up to his death, Mr Dyas had been feeling lower than usual in his mood but then started to improve, according to his daughter Keeley.

Mr Dyas, who was staying with Keeley at the time after separating from his wife, left the house on March 21, 2018.

After numerous phone calls Keeley contacted Derbyshire police the next day in the evening after she returned from work and there was still no sign of him.

Officers started searching two parks immediately as he was deemed ‘high risk’ due to his depression.

Police searched two parks that night but had to abandon efforts due to darkness.

They returned the following day and was alerted to a body in one of the parks by two 12-year-old boys.

The inquest heard that Mr Dyas left two posts on his Facebook profile prior to his death - which were deemed as ‘suicide notes’.

He had also messaged his wife to say that he was ‘sorry for everything’ and that he ‘still loved her’.

A ‘significant amount’ of alcohol was found in his system, the court heard. There were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Nieto recorded his death as suicide stating it was a deliberate act and referred to the two Facebook posts he left.