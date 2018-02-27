Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of Chesterfield man who died last week

A coroner is appealing for help to trace the family of a Chesterfield man who died last week.

Robert Grainger, 76, who was originally from Chesterfield, died at the John Munroe Hospital in Leek, Staffordshire on February 20.

His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

The coroner for Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire now needs to trace Mr Grainger's next of kin.

Any family members or friends of Mr Grainger, or anyone who can provide information as to possible relatives, are asked to contact Hartshill Coroner’s Office on 01782 235893.