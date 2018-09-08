Cooker fire ‘burns through gas mains’ at Chesterfield property

Firefighters were mobilised to a cooker fire that burnt through the gas mains of a Chesterfield property.

Crews from Chesterfield and Stavely arrived at the home off St John’s Road at Newbold at round 7.35pm last night (Friday, September 7).

Fire story.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire said: “Thankfully the fire, involving a cooker, was out on arrival but appeared to have burnt through the gas mains.”

Using breathing apparatus, crews isolated the gas and removed the cooker.

Nobody is thought to have been harmed.