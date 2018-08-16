Controversial drilling plans for Derbyshire village approved

Controversial plans to carry out exploratory drilling in a north Derbyshire village have today been approved.

The Planning Inspectorate has granted Ineos permission to drill a vertical hydrocarbon exploratory core well on land off Bramley Moor Lane, Marsh Lane, near Eckington, in order to extract rock samples for testing to see if it is viable to extract gas.

The decision means that fracking could eventually take place depending on the outcome of the testing.

An eight-day inquiry was held in Chesterfield in June where inspector Elizabeth Hill heard evidence from Ineos and those campaigning against the proposals, including local group Eckington Against Fracking, who have campaigned for the last 18 months and raised issues such as impact on green belt, highways and noise.

The inquiry was held after Ineos appealed saying Derbyshire County Council was taking too long to make a decision - something the authority denied.

In her report Ms Hill concluded: "I have taken into account all of the representations made. I have found that there would be slight harm in terms of the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers, in terms of night-time noise, to which I give limited weight. However, this would not outweigh the benefits of the exploration in terms of its potential to improve resources for energy supplies to which I give substantial weight. On all other matters I consider that the impact is neutral overall. The conditions following this decision would ensure the development would be carried out in an acceptable manner.

"Therefore, I conclude that the appeal should be allowed."

