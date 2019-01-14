Contractor suffers 'crush injury' at Chesterfield car park site

A contractor suffered a 'crush injury' while working in Chesterfield this morning.

The incident happened at the site of the replacement Saltergate multi-storey car park, which is currently under construction and due to open in springtime.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council - which will own and operate the car park - said: "A contractor suffered a crush injury."

The contractor is understood to work for Huber. The Derbyshire Times has asked Huber for a comment and is awaiting a response.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: "We are aware and making initial enquiries."

The HSE spokesperson confirmed that the man was not fatally injured - despite speculation on social media.

No further information is available at this stage.