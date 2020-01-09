Construction company expresses sadness over death of Chesterfield firm worker at its site

The boss of a building company has expressed sadness over the death of a Nottinghamshire man who worked for one of its subcontractors, a Chesterfield-based engineering firm.

The 23-year-old man died after being trapped under a digger at a Lincoln building site, owned by Lindum Construction where university accommodation is being built.

Rudgard Lane, Lincoln

Police were called at 10.48am today (January 9) to a building site off Rudgard Lane in Lincoln, where a man was reported to have been injured in an industrial incident.

The victim was an employee of Melfort Construction Services Ltd, a civil engineering specialist based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Lindum Group company secretary Herman Kok said: "We are extremely sad that an employee of one of our subcontractors has lost his life following an incident on one of our construction sites earlier today.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues and this awful time.

"We will be working closely with the HSE and emergency teams as they carry out their investigations into the tragic event and we will be supporting Lindum employees and other site personnel who have been affected."