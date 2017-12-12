Confusion over Chesterfield bar

Confusion surrounds the opening of a bar in Chesterfield.

Bar 413's Twitter page states that the premises on Sheffield Road is due to open on Friday.

However, a Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman told the Derbyshire Times this afternoon: "We haven't received a premises licence application for this premises.

"No premises licence is currently in place.

"If there's no premises licence in place, the owners cannot operate the premises."

The owners could not be reached for comment.

No further information is available at this time.