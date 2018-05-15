CONFIRMED: Six Chesterfield sites will not accommodate Gypsies and Travellers

Councillors have rejected six Chesterfield sites for consideration for Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

During a meeting on Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet members agreed that the six shortlisted locations were unsuitable.

Their decision came after a six-week public consultation which attracted views from 749 people and two petitions signed by 486 people.

During the consultation, the Protect Inkersall from Unnecessary Development Group proposed an alternative site for Gypsy and Traveller pitches at the junction of Whittington Road and Staveley Road between Barrow Hill and New Whittington.

At the meeting, councillors agreed to have this site assessed against the same criteria as the others which were proposed to see if it is suitable. The land is within the borough's green belt area.

Councillors were also told that since the consultation started a planning application has been received to create three Traveller pitches on land in Hady Lane.

The council needs to identify sites for two permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches as part of its latest Local Plan.

What sites have been rejected an why?

► Miller Avenue, Mastin Moor

Because the site is no longer available as the land is required for an affordable housing scheme

► Bevan Drive, Inkersall

Because of the potential impact on nearby ancient woodland and access problems due to on-street parking in the area

► Brooks Road, Barrow Hill

Because of access problems caused by on-street parking and difficulties in demonstrating the ability to promote peaceful and integrated co-existence between the site and the local community

► Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood

Because it has been demonstrated that there is sufficient use and demand to continue using the land as a garage site

► Atlee Road, Inkersall

Because of access issues and the degree to which the site would overlook existing properties

► Keswick Drive, Newbold

Because of access issues and the degree to which the site would overlook existing properties