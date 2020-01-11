Concerns grow for missing Staveley man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Staveley man who has gone missing.

Ian Redford was reported missing on Wednesday.

Ian Redford.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Ian was last seen in Suffolk on December 16 where he was known to be on holiday.

“Further information later in the month suggested he had plans to travel to Liverpool, but it is now understood that he didn’t arrive as expected at the address he had planned to stay at.

“We also believe that Ian is no longer in the Suffolk area.”

Mr Redford, who is 60-years-old, is described as white with shoulder-length grey hair that he often wears in a ponytail.

He also speaks with a north east accent.

Anyone who has seen Mr Redford or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 479 of January 8.