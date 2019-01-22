Concerns grow for missing pensioner as police release new CCTV image of her

Derbyshire police say concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing pensioner.

Renata Slack, 71, was last seen at Idlewells shopping centre in Sutton at around 10.15am on Monday. Officers have now issued the below new CCTV image of her.



Renata, also known as Rita, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.



Police have released this new CCTV image of missing Renata Slack.

She has short grey hair and blue eyes.



Renata was wearing a beige sheepskin coat, dark purple jeans, a grey jumper with a multi-coloured arc pattern on the front and black Gore-Tex, calf-length snow boots.



She is known to travel into Tibshelf and Nottingham by bus.



Anyone with information about Renata's whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101.