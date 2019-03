Police are appealing for information about a Chesterfield man who has gone missing.

Jay Tighe, 28, from Old Whittington, was last seen in Chesterfield town centre on Friday night.

A Facebook post states Mr Tighe's loved ones are 'very worried'.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing into the whereabouts of Mr Tighe.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 985 of March 3."