Concerns for man missing from Derbyshire home
Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from his home in Stanley Common.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:28 am
Updated
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:29 am
Nathan Jackson was last seen at 6.30am on Wednesday.
He left his home in a silver Isuzu Rodeo Denver pickup truck – which has a registration beginning ST56.
The 52-year-old was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a bear playing a guitar on it, khaki shorts and brown Adidas trainers.
If you can help in the search for Mr Jackson, call police on 101, quoting reference 518-030621.