Concerns for man missing from Derbyshire home

Nathan Jackson was last seen at 6.30am on Wednesday.

He left his home in a silver Isuzu Rodeo Denver pickup truck – which has a registration beginning ST56.

Nathan Jackson.

The 52-year-old was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a bear playing a guitar on it, khaki shorts and brown Adidas trainers.

If you can help in the search for Mr Jackson, call police on 101, quoting reference 518-030621.