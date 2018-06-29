Concerns are growing for missing 20-year-old last seen in Chesterfield

A missing 20-year-old was last seen at Ravenside Retail Park seen in Chesterfield.

Joshua Harvey was last seen on Thursday, June 28 at around 5pm at the retail park.

A police spokesman said: "He is from Killamarsh, someone matching his description has been seen at Sheffield Train Station."

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with short black hair. He was wearing all black clothing and has two piercings in his bottom left and a stretcher in his left ear.

Anyone with information on Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 784 of June 28.