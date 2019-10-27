Concern for missing teen who could be in Chesterfield

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old man who could be in Chesterfield.

Dre Clarke was last seen at around midnight on Thursday, October 10 and was initially reported missing to Staffordshire police on Wednesday, October 23.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "It is thought he may be in the Chesterfield area. If you have seen Dre please contact us."

Dre is described as black, 5ft 9ins tall, and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit and t-shirt, black Nike trainers and a black coat.

The spokesman added: "If you have seen Dre, or know where he may be, please contact us using one of the contact methods below."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.