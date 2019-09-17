Concern as youngsters set to 'skip school' for climate protest in Chesterfield

Youngsters concerned about a 'climate emergency' are set to hold a rally in Chesterfield.

The demonstration will take place outside Chesterfield Town Hall from noon on Friday as part of the global School Strike for Climate campaign.

Climate change campaigners in Chesterfield in the summer.

MORE: Councillors expected to approve new McDonald's in Chesterfield

One of the organisers is Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist, and she is calling on adults to join youngsters on the day.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "While I recognise the importance of climate change and tackling it, encouraging kids to take a day off school is not the answer."

But Greg Hewitt, of Chesterfield Climate Alliance, said: "We are facing a climate emergency.

"The world is hitting record-breaking temperatures and the poorest communities are being affected the most.

"The devastating decline in biodiversity is set to wipe out a million species.

"Our oceans are choking in plastic and our children are breathing toxic air.

"The science is clear and we are feeling the impacts.

"This is not a future problem - the time is now.

"All of us who are concerned about the future of our planet can make a difference by supporting in whatever way we can the School Strike for Climate this Friday."

James Eaden, president of Chesterfield TUC, added: "I would urge everybody to do what you can on the day to show your support for young people across the world who will be highlighting the acute global climate crisis."

MORE: 'Climate change emergency' declared in Chesterfield