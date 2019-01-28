Company gives update on multi-million pound retail development for Bolsover

The company behind a multi-million pound retail development in Bolsover has provided an update on the project.

Last year, Rothstone Estates was given planning permission to build a new foodstore and five smaller retail units on the site of Sherwood Lodge, where Bolsover District Council's offices used to be based.

A customer car park with 232 spaces will also be provided.

A spokesperson for Rothstone Estates said this week: "Following the recent planning approval at the end of September, we’ve been working towards making a start on site.

"There is still strong retailer interest in the development and we expect to be able to announce names within the next couple of months.

"We would like to thank everybody for their continued support."

The development promise to create up to 200 new full and part-time jobs with around 50 roles available during construction.

Morrisons bought the site in 2014 and a spokesperson for the supermarket giant previously said it was 'working closely' with Rothstone Estates.

The original planning application was approved last May.

Following subsequent discussions with the council, Rothstone Estates decided not to progress with a proposed link road through the site, enabling it to reposition the location of the foodstore, so a new planning application was submitted and approved last September.