Company behind Chesterfield's big wheel responds to safety concerns

The company behind Chesterfield's observation wheel has responded to safety concerns about the huge structure.

Some people have claimed that the attraction is based on wooden pallets.

However, a Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: "The operator of the observation wheel has assured us that the observation wheel is not built on pallets but on blocks they have used in many other places and are more than capable of holding the necessary weight at each point."

The 60-metre, 40-gondola wheel - which will be in motion at the market place from Saturday until Sunday, March 11 - is operated by Mellors Group events.

