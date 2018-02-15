Company behind Chesterfield masterplan makes appeal

A company behind a new development in Chesterfield is urging businesses to get involved in the project.

Last month, Chesterfield Borough Council granted conditional permission for Blue Deer Ltd to create its Glass Yard masterplan opposite the Proact Stadium on Sheffield Road.

An artist's impression of the masterplan. Picture provided by Blue Deer Ltd.

The development promises to transform the former fire station site - with 18 new offices and accommodation for artisan food producers, restaurants, cafes and retail units.

A barn-like building called The Batch House will be at the centre of the project.

According to Blue Deer Ltd, the masterplan has already attracted 'exciting local businesses and artisan food producers from across the country' - and now the company is urging more firms to get involved.

Tim Turner, managing director of Blue Deer Ltd, said: "I've visited food destination buildings in lots of European towns and cities and always have the same thought 'why don't we do something like this back home in Derbyshire'. Now we're going to.

"The Batch House will bring a European culture and experience to Chesterfield and its neighbours that is currently springing up all over London.

"We know from the interest we have already received just how much support thereis out there for this project - and now planning permission has been granted we are in the position to make it happen. Is Chesterfield ready for this? We think so!"

Hathersage-based Blue Deer Ltd was responsible for transforming 131 Chatsworth Road into shops, hair and beauty salons and restaurants, including Nonnas.

Email info@theglassyard.com if you would like to get involved in the development.