community’s teamwork results in a rosy outlook for town

Volunteers, businesses and traders have been working together to make Bolsover blooming wonderful.

The Bolsover in Bloom group, with support from firms and shops, have installed 58 wall baskets on premises in the town centre and 12 at Carr Vale, seven cascade planters within the town centre, planters at Bainbridge Hall, Shuttlewood and Whaley, ten trough baskets at Hornscroft and Vale parks, hanging baskets on the Parish Rooms and Oxcroft Centre and planted beds at Bolsover road signs.

The group has achieved sponsorship of roundabouts at Markham Lane End and Station Road and a rose bed at New Bolsover.